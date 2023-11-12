Kingdom Come: Deliverance For Nintendo Switch appeared in the price list of Amazoncomplete with packshots and images, as well as the wording Royal Edition prominently displayed on the cover to indicate an edition probably complete with all contents.

Announced in June 2021, Kingdom Come: Deliverance for Nintendo Switch it seemed to have vanished into thin airgiven that in the last two years there have been no updates on its publication, but it seems that something has finally been unlocked.

At this point we imagine that Warhorse and Deep Silver will make an official announcement and perhaps indicate a exit date for this edition of their RPG set in the kingdom of Bohemia, which we imagine will make its debut in 2024.