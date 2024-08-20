Pending a further, more extensive presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 it also showed itself in a trailer during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, with some gameplay focused on theexploration and combat in the game.
Warhorse Studios has therefore decided to anticipate the release a little presentation of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which will be revealed in more detail tomorrow, August 21, with a sort of preview of the gameplay demo that will be shown in the next few hours with greater accuracy through a dedicated event.
In the meantime, we can still see several previously unreleased sections of the game in this new and interesting presentation video, coming directly from the opening night of Gamescom 2024.
A taste of the gameplay
Like the first chapter, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a First-person RPG which focuses on history and a rather realistic representation of medieval Bohemia.
From a first-person perspective, the game features realistic combat, with players having to wield various weapons to parry, block, and strike enemies.
It is also possible to use crossbows and bows to attack from a distance, thus allowing for a certain variety of approaches to the fight, as we can see in the trailer, which also shows several glimpses of various environments to explore.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has the release date set for February 11, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. After this teaser trailer, the next presentation is scheduled for tomorrow, August 21.
On this occasion, a new 25 minute gameplay trailer with “almost no cuts” will be previewed, in addition to the presentation of the physical Collector’s Edition. A playable demo will also be available at Gamescom, which will be carefully tested by the correspondents.
