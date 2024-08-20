Pending a further, more extensive presentation scheduled for tomorrow, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 it also showed itself in a trailer during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024, with some gameplay focused on theexploration and combat in the game.

Warhorse Studios has therefore decided to anticipate the release a little presentation of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, which will be revealed in more detail tomorrow, August 21, with a sort of preview of the gameplay demo that will be shown in the next few hours with greater accuracy through a dedicated event.

In the meantime, we can still see several previously unreleased sections of the game in this new and interesting presentation video, coming directly from the opening night of Gamescom 2024.