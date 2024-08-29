But exactly how much text can we expect from the video game? The answer is a lot. A lot. Precisely. over two million words .

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 It will be a large role-playing game and, as the genre dictates, it will have an important narrative component, including main missions, secondary missions and even just small dialogues with people we can meet on the street.

The development team’s statement

Daniel Vávra – director and lead writer of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 – explained via Twitter that he recently counted the words written for the video game and the result was about 2.2 million words. To give us an idea of ​​how much that is, we can try to imagine having 11,000 pages of a screenplay stacked on top of each other, or 100 screenplays of a typical two-part film, or even 25 novels.

If you want another comparisonknow that Tolstoy’s War and Peace is 580,000 words long. In any case, it is certainly not the longest written work ever. That credit goes to The Loud House: Revamped, a fanfiction started in November 2017 and finished in February 2024 that boasts over 16 million words.

Staying in the video game field, it is possible that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is the video game with the most words ever. We don’t know for sure because we know that Baldur’s Gate 3 has a script of “about two million words”. Without the exact number we can’t confirm it, but it seems that the new game has even surpassed Larian’s work.

If you want to know more about the qualities of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, we leave you with our review.