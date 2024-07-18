This is a remarkable display of gratitude from Warhorse, which is not easily seen, especially since the crowdfunding for the first chapter dates back to ten years ago at this point.

This is a form of thanks from the development team to some of the major backers at the time of the Kickstarter campaign for the first chapter that is, those who supported the project by purchasing some more substantial tiers, which will now in fact also give access to the second chapter for free.

Warhorse has started a truly commendable initiative, in fact giving away Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 to some of the supporters of the project of the first Kingdom Come Deliverance on Kickstarter, who will therefore also be able to get the sequel completely free .

A nice gesture of thanks

First there were some testimonials on the internet, then came the actual confirmation from the team: the supporters of the Kingdom Come Deliverance project who purchased at least the “Duke” tierwhich at the time cost around 200 dollars, will be able to receive the second chapter completely free.

Screenshot of the email some old backers received from Warhorse about Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

It is not yet clear whether the initiative happens automatically for everyone or whether it takes time to organize the thing in the best way, but some old backers have already received by email the communication with which they are invited to get Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for free upon release.

Considering that the gift is confirmed for those who purchased the “Duke” package, it is natural to think that the same treatment is also reserved for those who purchased the superior packages at the time, namely “King”, “Emperor”, “Wenzel de Faule”, “Pope”, “Illuminatus” and “Saint”.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 does not yet have a specific release date but is expected to arrive this year, in 2024probably around autumn, waiting for further clarifications. In the meantime we have seen a trailer on the life, loves and adventures of Henry, the protagonist, and you can get to know him better with our preview that reports everything we know about the long-awaited RPG by Warhorse Studios.