228 years after he led the slave uprising on his island and was executed, Curaçao’s national hero Tula received rehabilitation from the Dutch government on Wednesday evening (local time). The governor of Curaçao, Lucille George-Wout, read a letter from King Willem-Alexander to the people of the island.
Jeroen Schmale and Bob van Huët
Latest update:
06:16
