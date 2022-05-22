Serie A top scorers: Ciro Immobile wins his fourth title. Only Vlahovic remains in the wake, then the others at a sidereal distance. Both Lazio and Juventus, however, are currently quite far from the top of the table. And it is curious how in Italy all the kings of the bombers remain … without a crown. In recent years, no one has managed to win both the Italian title and that of best striker. The last was Ibrahimovic in 2009, then either … or the other.