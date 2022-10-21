Nice just stayed, that king of ours.

An app with congratulations is fine and nice and modern. But in 2022 it is still nice to receive a letter or postcard from someone, right? After all, how often does it take the effort to even write something by hand.

Whether the king wrote it himself or not, the fact is that Willem-Alexander wrote a letter to Max Verstappen. So says the two-time Formula 1 world champion opposite the NOS. In the letter, the king congratulates Max Verstappen on winning the world championship.

It is not the first time that Willem-Alexander has written a letter to Max Verstappen. Last year, the king congratulated the driver in the same way. But, Max emphasizes, the content of the letter is different compared to 2021. Fortunately. Imagine if it had the exact same content.

The letter states that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima watched the race and enjoyed it. That description feels a bit like you’re getting a letter from your grandpa or grandma, but okay.

Then you will think. Would the king have a subscription to F1 TV or Viaplay? And would he also have set the alarm at 7:00 AM and then spent hours looking at a red flag? Or is he more the type to only turn on the TV when the podium ceremony starts. Questions, questions. They’re just people.

