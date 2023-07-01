King William of the Netherlands has apologized this Saturday for slavery on the 150th anniversary of emancipation in the former colonies in Suriname (South America), and the Netherlands Antilles in the Caribbean. The apologies, delivered at a ceremony called the Keti Koti (broken chain) in Amsterdam, have been greeted with cheers and applause from an audience made up largely of descendants of slaves. His words are doubly historic. It is the first time that the sovereign has ruled on the consequences of colonial control as head of state, and his direct ancestors enriched themselves with an inseparable system of the slave trade, according to a study commissioned by the Dutch government. Last December, the Prime Minister, Mark Rutte, also acknowledged the blame for his country’s slave-owning past.

“I stand before you as your king and as such I apologize with all my soul and heart for slavery,” said the monarch. He added: “I am with you in the capital of a country that has fought against tyranny and for freedom, which prohibited slavery within its borders, but did not do so overseas.” Later, he has recognized the value and respect that all traditions and beliefs deserve, and has made a wish to “live in a country where we all recognize each other without racism, discrimination and exploitation.” His words mark the beginning of the commemorative year that remembers this tragic legacy in all corners of the kingdom. The recognition of the current repercussions of colonial abuses and the obligation to reverse them is the request repeated by all the organizations involved in this fight.

Chronologically speaking, it marks 160 years since the abolition of slavery in Suriname and the Caribbean Netherlands Antilles in 1863. For the next decade, however, freed slaves were forced to work for poverty wages to that their former owners amortize the investment made when buying them. That is why it is considered that the chains mentioned in the expression Keti Koti were definitively broken 150 years ago, in 1873. People from Asia were also brought to Suriname to work in appalling conditions under Dutch colonial authority. They were, among others, poor peasants from India, China or Java (Indonesia), who signed abusive contracts whose breach could bring them a criminal sentence.

The Dutch colonial period lasted from the 17th century to the 20th, with its different processes of independence, including that of Indonesia. The slave trade roughly covered South Africa and Asia, as well as Suriname, Brazil and the Caribbean, and the plantations were tobacco, cocoa, cotton, coffee and sugar. Historians estimate that Dutch ships transported 5% of the total 12 million people subjected to the European slave trade between the 15th and 19th centuries across the Atlantic. The calculation appears in the Netherlands Canon, which condenses national history.

