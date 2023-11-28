Trevor Noah thinks winning the Erasmus Prize is ‘truly an honor’. The South African comedian and television presenter said this in his acceptance speech on Tuesday after receiving the award. He received the prize from King Willem-Alexander in the Royal Palace Amsterdam. The Erasmus Prize is awarded annually to a person or institution that has made an important contribution to the humanities, social sciences and arts.

