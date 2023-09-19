King Willem-Alexander delivered the first words of the Speech from the Throne on Tuesday afternoon in the Royal Theater in The Hague. “Ten years ago I was allowed to deliver the Speech from the Throne for the first time in your midst,” after which he cited various moments from the period, such as the MH17 disaster and the corona pandemic. “Of course I think of the war in Ukraine. It is moments and events like this that are etched in your and my memory.”

This article is also part of our live blog: The government must continue to work on equality of opportunity and social security, the king says

