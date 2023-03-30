With videoKing Willem-Alexander is treated to a ‘Rotterdam party’ during King’s Day. But topics such as the Supplementary Affair and inequality of opportunity are also discussed.



Peter Greendijk



Mar 30 2023

The king will celebrate his tenth King’s Day in Rotterdam on both sides of the Nieuwe Maas: he will start in the Afrikaanderwijk, in South Rotterdam, before being moved across the river by water taxi to the other side.

“We think we have a fantastic program that does justice to the character of the city,” Mayor Aboutaleb said on Thursday during the presentation of the plans. sandwich that we serve to the king and his retinue, and all the other people who are about to come.”

King Willem-Alexander with mayor Aboutaleb, during a recent visit by the king to Ahoy. He celebrates his tenth King’s Day in Rotterdam. © Jan Kok | Boomerang Photography



The visit on Wednesday 27 April still starts traditionally: the royal family is welcomed by mayor Aboutaleb on the Afrikaanderplein, and children from secondary schools in the area sing a specially composed song for the king. Afterwards, the family is immersed in Summer Carnival atmospheres, with a performance by various dance groups from the city. The king will not escape a dance, said director Rajiv Bhagwanbali. “He really needs to unscrew his hips.” See also Alavés - Athletic Club live: LaLiga Santander, live

Then follows a walk on the Pretorialaan, and the real introduction to Rotterdam South follows. Walking past a thrift store, Feyenoord pubs and sex house Climax, the king talks to four ‘mentors op Zuid’, students who help young pupils from Zuid to discover their talents. But also with Ninny Lopes, a victim of the Supplementary Affair who now assists fellow sufferers.

Not for nothing, because nowhere in the Netherlands live as many victims as in South Rotterdam. “We want those topics to be given a place too,” said coordinator Reinier Weers. “We know it’s a holiday, but Rotterdam also has a huge task. And we also want to put that on the agenda.”

The route the royal family will take during King’s Day in Rotterdam. © AD



The last part of the program in Zuid is a football square led by street football king Soufiane Touzani, who was born just around the corner. There, the king is also serenaded by singer Glenda Peters, who already had a tip for the king at the presentation. “He has such yellow teeth,” said Peters. She even had a solution. “When we came to the Netherlands, we didn’t have much money. My mother had a great tip: rub charcoal with salt on your teeth. your white teeth.” See also Rain came in record time, says mayor of São Sebastião

After Peters’ performance, the royal family will be taken by water taxi from the Maashaven to the city center on King’s Day. They sail past the ss Rotterdam (where the Scapino Ballet gives a performance) and under the Erasmus Bridge to Plein 1940, where they moor at the famous statue by Ossip Zadkine, which recalls the bombing of Rotterdam and the old city center that has disappeared.

The Pretorialaan in the Afrikaanderwijk, South Rotterdam. © ANP



Market hall

The family then walks across the Blaak, where there is plenty of music from, among others, the Hermes House Band, and a lot of attention for urban sports. After a visit to the Markthal, the walk ends with a party on the Binnenrotte, the place where Rotterdam once originated, where Rotterdam artists such as Davina Michelle, Ronnie Flex and Lee Towers perform.

Aboutaleb did not want to comment on security, which has extra attention due to the situation of Princess Amalia. He did respond to questions about possible demonstrations, which is relevant because there were plenty of demonstrations during the last Budget Day. “If people want to express their opinion, they should be able to do so,” said Aboutaleb. “It should not displace the flow of the event. We don’t want you to obstruct the route. But demonstration sections have been set up, within sight and hearing distance. ” See also "London will crumble to dust"

In the week before King’s Day, Rotterdam is already celebrating more. For example, on April 19, the King’s Concert will be held in Ahoy, with Davina Michelle, but also Winne, Sabrina Starke, the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra and Gerard Cox. The 4,000 free tickets were quickly sold out.

Comment? Letters can be sent to our readers’ editors (with first name, surname and address (the latter not for publication). A reader’s letter is max. 150 words and can be shortened. We do not post anonymous letters.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: