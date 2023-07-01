King Willem-Alexander has apologized for the role that the Netherlands played in slavery. He did so during a speech at the national commemoration of the abolition of slavery in the Oosterpark in Amsterdam. “Today I stand here before you. As your king and part of the government, today I make these apologies myself,” the king said. “They are intensely experienced by me with heart and soul.”

The king compared the historical situation in Surinam and the Caribbean with that in the Netherlands, in Amsterdam. “What was self-evident within this city and within this country was not true beyond our borders. Slavery was forbidden here. Not overseas.” He called slavery of all forms of enslavement “the most hurtful, the most humiliating, the most degrading”; a crime against humanity. “Seeing a fellow human being as a commodity that you can dispose of as you see fit. Like an unwilling tool to make a profit. That you can chain, trade, brand, torture, punish, even kill with impunity.”

His apology, which was met with loud cheers and applause, also had a personal part. The king asked for “forgiveness” and said that the stadtholders and kings, the Orange-Nassau family, had done nothing against slavery. Many attendees reacted emotionally to Willem-Alexander’s words – someone from the audience shouted “finally!”

An investigation is now underway, commissioned by the king, into the role of the House of Orange-Nassau in colonial history. Although the investigation into his family has not yet been completed, the king said that his relatives – although they followed the laws in force at the time – were morally wrong for not acting against the injustice. “The Second World War taught us that you cannot hide completely behind laws when fellow human beings are reduced to beasts and are at the mercy of those in power,” said the king.

Earlier apologies from Rutte

The king’s speech follows Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s (VVD) apology on behalf of the government at the end of last year for the role of the Dutch state in the slave trade and slavery. Despite the fact that there was a lot of criticism of the process towards it, these apologies were received mainly positively and emotionally in Afro-Surinamese and Afro-Caribbean communities.

However, about thirty activists did demonstrate on Saturday in the tail end of the traditional Bigi Spikri parade to the Keti Koti commemoration in Oosterpark. They believe that more money should be made available to tackle the negative impact of the slavery past in our society, such as socio-economic disadvantage and institutionalized racism. The government has made 200 million euros available for this.