“Slavery was the most hurtful, degrading, humiliating crime. Considering people as commodities, weak tools for profit”, said the king during his speech in Amsterdam’s Oosterpark on the occasion of the abolition of slavery.

“They were chained up, punished, even killed. We carry with us the horror of the slavery past. The consequences of this can still be felt today in racism. In December the Prime Minister apologized, today I stand before you. As king, I make these excuses myself,” said Willem-Alexander, after which cheers and applause sounded in the audience. There was motion and tears came from several people present.

The Royal mea culpa is historic: King Willem-Alexander is the first head of state in the world to apologize for slavery. 160 years ago slavery was abolished and today exactly 150 years ago the system was really ended.

It was expected in advance that the head of state would apologize, but the question was how. King Willem-Alexander chose to personally don the penitent because of the passive role of the stadtholders and Orange against the atrocities. “Slavery was a crime against humanity, but the governors and kings of the House of Orange-Nassau did nothing against it. It was within the law.”

But that should not be a reason not to do anything, says the king: “The Second World War taught us that you cannot hide completely behind laws when fellow human beings are reduced to beasts. At a certain point, the moral obligation to act grows. What was considered normal and widely practiced and encouraged in the colonies and in overseas trade was not allowed here. That pinches.”

In December, Prime Minister Mark Rutte formally apologized for the crime against humanity – ‘a downright shameful episode’ – during a speech in The Hague. After Rutte’s comma, there would also be an apology from King Willem-Alexander today, it was widely assumed. In preparation, representatives of interest groups came to the palace for talks with the royal couple.

It is a balancing act for government and head of state: dealing with the slavery past is a sensitive issue, the Dutch are divided. About 4 in 10 people find one mea culpa necessary and good, slightly more people (46 percent) are against. The cabinet therefore doubted for a long time whether it should say sorry. And that the king would do that seemed unthinkable to Rutte in November: the monarch is a ‘symbol of the unity of the country’, said the prime minister. “You don’t want to draw them into the political debate.”

In today’s speech, the king refers to this controversy: ,,I realize very well that not everyone has the same feelings about this commemoration. There are also Dutch people who find apologies exaggerated. However, the vast majority do support the struggle for equality for all people, regardless of color or cultural background. That is why I would like to ask you: open your heart to all those people who are not here today, but who do want to work with you on a society in which everyone can participate fully.”

The speech of the king

Ladies and gentlemen, here in the Oosterpark, on the Museumplein, in Suriname, in the Caribbean part of our Kingdom and wherever in the world you are watching. See also China: The country has a firm grip on the worst heat wave in decades

‘Within the Stadt van Amstelredamme ende hare Vrijheydt, all men are free, and none are slaves.’ That was the official decree from 1644. Together with you, I stand here in the city that has loved freedom above all else for centuries. The capital of a country that has historically struggled against tyranny and oppression.

But what was self-evident within this city and within this country was not true beyond our borders. Slavery was forbidden here. Not overseas. Of all forms of lack of freedom, slavery is the most hurtful, the most humiliating, the most degrading. Seeing a fellow human being as a commodity that you can dispose of as you see fit. Like an unwilling tool to make a profit. That you can chain, trade, brand, torture, punish, even kill with impunity.

The Queen and I have had many discussions recently, in the Netherlands and on the islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. We have spoken with people who have their roots in Suriname and also with people who have a connection with Indonesia. Among them, people who only have to go back three generations for a relative who was born into slavery. They have made it clear to us how much the pain is still in the capillaries.

Thanks to the work of passionate researchers, we know more and more about the Dutch slavery past. We know that more than 600,000 people were transported from Africa across the Atlantic on Dutch ships to be sold into slavery or used on plantations. 75,000 of them did not survive the crossing. We also know about the extensive slave trade eastwards, in areas under VOC rule. And we know about the atrocities against the indigenous people in the colonies.

But there is also so much we don’t know. The barren figures are often handed down in the archives. They show us the facts through the eyes of the accountant. But the voices of the enslaved are blown to the wind. They left hardly any traces.

I wonder: what were these people feeling. Torn from their community. Cut off from their culture, their rituals, the soil where their ancestors lived. What were they thinking on the journey, crammed into stuffy spaces, the men chained up, two by two. What went through their minds in the slave markets under the scrutinizing glances of the merchants, as if they were not people, but cattle. And what did they experience when they heard the kawina drums or the tambú, their own music that could only be heard in secret?

It is awe-inspiring that not a few of them found the strength to revolt, even if it was often with the courage of desperation. Resistance fighters such as Boni, Baron and Joli-Coeur challenged the inhuman slavery system from the vast forest and swamp areas in Suriname. Their heroism – and that of many others – is an unbreakable pride and strength.

Very occasionally, the voice of a black freedom fighter has been handed down to us through written sources. Like the voice of Tula, the leader of the 1795 revolt in Curaçao. Five months ago we were together with our eldest daughter at the place where he lived and worked: the then Knip plantation. How reasonable and humane Tula’s words sound to our modern ears. He appealed to the ideals of the French Revolution and the equality of all people, regardless of color. “We don’t want to harm anyone,” he said. “We desire nothing but our freedom.” The response from the competent authority was brutal and merciless. Tula was broken on the wheel and beheaded as punishment.

We carry with us the horror of the slavery past. The consequences of this can still be felt today in racism in our society. On 19 December last year, the Prime Minister apologized on behalf of the Dutch government for the fact that people have been made commodities, exploited and mistreated for centuries in the name of the Dutch state.

Today I stand here before you. As your King and as part of the government, I make these apologies myself today. They are intensely experienced by me with heart and soul. But for me there is also another personal dimension. Slave trade and slavery are recognized as a crime against humanity. The stadtholders and kings of the House of Orange-Nassau did nothing against this.

They acted within the framework of what was then considered legally permissible. But the slavery system illustrated the injustice of those laws. The Second World War taught us that you cannot hide completely behind laws when fellow human beings are reduced to beasts and are at the mercy of those in power. At a certain point, the moral obligation to act grows. All the more so since slavery was strictly forbidden here in the European Netherlands. What was considered normal and widely practiced and encouraged in the colonies and in overseas trade was not allowed here. That pinches.

The independent research I have decided upon will shed more light on the precise role of the House of Orange in colonial history and slavery. But for the obvious lack of action against this crime against humanity, I ask forgiveness today, on this day when together we commemorate the Dutch past of slavery.

I realize very well that not everyone has the same feelings about this commemoration. There are also residents of the Netherlands who find apologizing so long after the abolition of slavery exaggerated. However, the vast majority do support the struggle for equality for all people, regardless of color or cultural background.

That is why I would like to ask you: open your heart to all those people who are not here today, but who do want to work with you on a society in which everyone can fully participate. Respect that there are differences in experience, background and imagination.

During the conversations that the Queen and I have had with descendants of enslaved people, one of them said: "We have to break free from the tightness. Making mistakes is allowed." Someone else said, "let's embrace the discomfort." There is no blueprint for the process of healing, reconciliation and restoration. We are entering new territory together. Let's support and hold each other!

It is sixty years ago today that a group of Surinamese Dutch people went through the center of Amsterdam with banners that read ‘Ketie Kotie fri moe de’. They lit the memorial fire that we keep burning today. This is an important day for everyone who has a connection with Suriname, including those whose ancestors came to the colony as contract workers.

I hope that the descendants of enslaved and forced laborers in other parts of the world feel included in this gathering today. That they feel heard as well. People from the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. And the many Dutch people who have a connection with Indonesia and who carry with them the pain of gross injustice in the past.

We all have our own family history. Our own emotions. Our own cultural tradition that provides something to hold on to. Our rituals that comfort, symbols that encourage, words of wisdom that echo in our hearts. All those traditions are precious and deserve respect. But as an extension of that, let’s join hands and together build a world without racism, discrimination and economic exploitation.

After acknowledgment and apology, we can work together on healing, reconciliation and restoration. So that in the end we can all be proud of everything we share. And can say: