With the third stage victory in a row, 11th Hour Racing Team has moved ahead in the standings. The leader now has 33 points, followed by Holcim (31) and the German team Malizia (27). The latter boat received a visit from King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima after the finish.

The royal couple visited the finish of the sixth stage. They were present on the water at the finish of the IMOCA class, in which the fastest and most innovative boats compete. Prior to the finish, the royal couple visited the Dutch team JAJO led by Jelmer van Beek. The team competes in the VO65 class of The Ocean Race.

The sixth stage of the Ocean Race started on Thursday in Aarhus, Denmark. The ships finish today off the coast of Scheveningen. Until Thursday 15 June, that coastal town is home to The Ocean Race. During the stopover in The Hague there are races in the harbor of Scheveningen. There are also performances, sailing simulators and shops. Next week the sailboats will start the last leg of this year. Then they leave Scheveningen and head for the finish line at Genoa in Italy.



