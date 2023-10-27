For decades, the continued existence of the monarchy was hardly politically controversial. But more and more parties are discussing the costs and privileges of the king and the form of government itself is also – cautiously – under discussion. One thing seems clear after the elections: King Willem-Alexander will also pay taxes.
Jan Hoedeman
Latest update:
11:05
