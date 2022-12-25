King Willem-Alexander traditionally gives a speech from Huis ten Bosch Palace on Christmas Day, in which the head of state looks back on the past year and gives a message for the new year. This is Willem-Alexander’s tenth speech.

Last Christmas, the Netherlands was still in a corona lockdown and the king already called for moderation and nuance. In the speech recorded on Thursday, Willem-Alexander again refers to division and polarization on many levels. “Democracy does not mean that those who shout loudest get their way. Democracy is working together with respect for everyone’s fundamental rights on solutions that the majority can identify with.” It is high time to strengthen the connection between ‘city and countryside’, says the king. “Because what would the Randstad be without the Region? And the Region without the Randstad? We desperately need each other.”

The king also spoke of ‘an intense time’ in which people are struggling with high bills, not being able to find a house or student room and with drastic choices required by climate change. ,,We feel that we can no longer postpone difficult decisions. Patches and emergency bandages no longer help. It has to be different. I understand the uncertainty that can be felt in many places. The stress and also the anger. It can then relieve itself for a while to let off steam. But we must not get bogged down in scapegoating, cynical criticism or indifference.”

According to the king, however, the future is ‘in good hands’ with the next generations: ,,I meet them everywhere. Young people with ideals and imagination. There is so much resilience in the young generation! But young people cannot do it alone. They rightly say: ‘Don’t blame it all on us. Listen to us, give us space, trust us, help us, but take responsibility yourself and live up to it!’”

The Dutch can do more together than they think possible, says Willem-Alexander: ,,We don’t always realize it, but we are capable of much more than we think. I am convinced that we can also bring very complex problems to a successful conclusion and heal painful wounds, so that we can move forward together. Even when there are intense emotions involved.”

Also listen to our podcast Politics Close, and subscribe via Spotify or Apple :

King Willem-Alexander’s tenth Christmas speech

“Many of you have a shadow of worry about this Christmas. “It’s a tough time,” people tell me. Is there enough money to pay the bills now that everything has become so expensive? Where can I finally find a suitable home or a student room? And what about the future of my company?

It is also a confrontational time. Because doesn’t climate change force us to make drastic choices? And are we not running up against limits in our country with its limited space and conflicting interests? We feel in our clogs that we can no longer postpone difficult decisions. Patches and emergency bandages no longer help. It has to be different.

That confronts us with the question of where we want to go. What kind of society do we really want? And how do we hold on to our values ​​- freedom, equality, social justice – on the way to a new equilibrium?

Very complicated! I understand the uncertainty that can be felt in many places. The stress and also the anger.

It can then relieve itself for a while to let off steam. But we must not get bogged down in scapegoating and cynical criticism or indifference.

Democracy does not mean that those who shout loudest get their way. Democracy means working together with respect for everyone’s fundamental rights on solutions that the majority can identify with. This involves careful consideration of all interests. See also “I left home as if I were going for bread, one day I will have to return to Kiev”

The latter is essential, for example in the relationship between rural and urban areas. It is high time to strengthen the connection. Because what would the Randstad be without the Region? And the Region without the Randstad? We desperately need each other.

Let’s try – wherever we live – to escape prejudice. Let’s make sure we don’t lose each other! At least give each other the benefit of the doubt. My call to each of you and each of you is: hook up, listen in, think along, join in!

Sometimes it can help to look outward and draw on the example of others. Like the Ukrainian people who have been standing against the brutal violence of Russia for ten months now, with incredible courage and unity. The promise of Christmas – the hope of peace – lives in all Ukrainian hearts and in ours.

The wisdom of the elderly can also provide inspiration. I have to think about Gratitude, a small book by neurologist Oliver Sacks, written at the end of his life. It made him happy to see young, talented people all around him. “The future is in good hands,” he writes.

“The future is in good hands.” I’d like to tell him. I meet them everywhere. Young people with ideals and imagination. They feel co-responsible and are prepared to take the future on their shoulders.

There is so much resilience in the young generation! But young people cannot do it alone. They rightly say: ‘Don’t blame it all on us. Listen to us, give us space, trust us, help us, but take responsibility yourself and live up to it!’

We don’t always realize it, but we are capable of much more than we think. I am convinced that we can also bring very complex problems to a successful conclusion and heal painful wounds, so that we can move forward together. Even when there are intense emotions involved. See also Professor of Moscow State University and member of the HRC announced the "training" of a nine-year-old student Teplyakova

An important example of this is the acknowledgment of the suffering inflicted on people during colonial times.

Over the past year, my wife and I have spoken to people of all ages about this topic, including descendants of people who lived in slavery several generations ago. This will keep our attention in the coming commemorative year. We remain involved.

No one is now to blame for what inhumane acts were done to the lives of men, women and children. But by honestly facing our shared past and acknowledging the crime against humanity that was slavery, we do lay the foundations for a shared future.

A future in which we stand against all contemporary forms of discrimination, exploitation and injustice.

The apologies offered by the government are the start of a long road. Let’s keep holding each other, even in intense times with strong emotions.

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld wrote her own poem when he decided against the translation of The hill we climb. It is called Everything habitable. A combination of empathy, hope and belief in our future together.

These are the last lines:

‘You want fraternization, you want one fist, and perhaps your hand

not yet powerful enough, or do you need the other person’s first

grasping to reconcile, you must actually feel the hope

that you do something that will make the world a better place, even if you don’t have to

forget: after kneeling, get up again and straighten your back together.’