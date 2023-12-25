During his annual Christmas speech, King Willem-Alexander paid attention to both home and abroad on Monday. The king said: “The shock waves in Israel and Gaza, but also in Ukraine, Africa and elsewhere in the world, are reaching us here. No dike increase can protect us against this.” Unlike the Speech from the Throne, the Christmas speech is a personal speech by the king.

The king continued his speech: “There is so much more close to home that can become uncertain. Many feel that we are losing each other. Sometimes you no longer understand what makes other people tick. So close, and yet often strangers to each other.” According to the monarch, “Christmas is a moment to look in the mirror, a moment for reflection. […] Contradictions are part of life, they keep us awake and ensure that forgotten interests are discussed. Without contradictions there is no progress. The way we deal with it is decisive.”

Therefore, he continues, “discrimination in any form is unacceptable. Intimidating, threatening and insulting people is out of order. Anyone who chooses to do so degrades themselves and damages our community.”

King Willem-Alexander also mentioned that he took office ten years ago this year, and believes that the constant factor during that period is “people who, based on their personal ideals or philosophy of life, are committed to bridging contradictions and contributing something positive to society.” .”