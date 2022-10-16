During his speech in the annual royal speech to the work of the third year of the eighth session of the Shura Council, the Saudi monarch said that the Kingdom “is relentlessly striving towards ensuring the combined immunity of the three pillars of the energy world, which are (the security of necessary energy supplies, continuous economic development by providing reliable energy sources, and facing change). climate.”

King Salman added: “Our country is working hard, within its energy strategy, to support the stability and balance of global oil markets, describing oil as an important element in supporting the growth of the global economy, and this is reflected in its pivotal role in establishing and maintaining the (OPEC Plus) agreement as a result of its initiatives to accelerate market stability and sustainability. its supplies, as well as the Kingdom’s keenness to develop and invest all its energy resources.”

On the other hand, the Saudi monarch stressed that the establishment of international peace and security is not achieved through an arms race or possession of weapons of mass destruction, but rather through cooperation between countries to achieve development and progress, “and from here we urge the international community to intensify and redouble efforts to prevent the spread of weapons We also call on Iran to urgently fulfill its nuclear obligations, cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and take serious steps to build confidence between it, its neighbors and the international community.