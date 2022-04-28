President Erdogan was also received by Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, according to the Saudi Press Agency, “SPA”.

An official reception ceremony was held for the Turkish president, where the national anthems of the two countries were played.

After that, King Salman accompanied President Erdogan to the main reception hall of the Royal Court.

The Saudi monarch welcomed Erdogan and his accompanying delegation to the kingdom, while the Turkish president expressed his happiness to visit the kingdom and meet King Salman and the Crown Prince.

The Saudi monarch hosted an official dinner in honor of the Turkish president.