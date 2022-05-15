He extended his sincere thanks and gratitude to his sons and daughters, the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for their kind feelings and prayers, according to what was reported by the Saudi Press Agency “SPA”, quoting a statement from the Royal Court.

King Salman also expressed his appreciation to all leaders of Arab, Islamic and friendly countries who called or sent wishes for health and wellness to him.

On May 8, a statement from the Royal Court stated that the Saudi monarch had performed a colonoscopy at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah.