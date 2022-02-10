Will Smith in the role of the father-coach in contention for the golden statuette after fifteen years, Serena celebrates on social media: “From Compton, to Wimbledon, to the Oscars, everyone can make their dreams come true”

From the big stages of the tennis world to those of Hollywood, the Williams sisters continue to make generations dream with their story, told in the film “King Richard – A Winning Family”, nominated for six Academy Awards at the 94th Academy Awards. The feature film directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green follows the story of the two champions and their father-coach Richard, played by Will Smith, who has shaped the talents of his daughters to the point of making them authentic sports legends.

THE REACTIONS – The younger of the Williams sisters, Serena, who played the role of the executive producer on the occasion of the making of the film, reacted to the incredible news by posting the photos of the nominations received on social networks. “He’s crazy!” Exclaimed the 23-time Grand Slam champion. “From Compton, to Wimbledon, to the Academy Awards. Everyone can make their dreams come true. I feel like crying. Congratulations to everyone who took part in the film ”. Among the reactions to the Instagram post stand out congratulatory comments from coach Patrick Mouratoglou and jet set stars Kim Kardashian, Ciara, Michael B. Jordan, Tom Brady and Oscar winner Diane Keaton. See also Oscar 2022, nominated movies to watch on Netflix: Don't look above and 10 other titles

THE AWARDS – The Academy Awards ceremony will take place on the night of March 27-28 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. King Richard will compete in the prestigious categories: Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Will Smith), Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis, as Oracene ‘Brandy’ Williams), Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing and Best Original Song (“Be Alive ”By Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Darius Scott).

