King Willem-Alexander responded on Thursday afternoon to the action of his niece Eloise, who recently raged against someone who used racist language. The ‘countess influencer’ turned out to be filmed with a hidden camera for a new PowNed series.

“Anyone who vigorously defends Article 1 of the Constitution has my support,” said the monarch in Antwerp at a meeting with the media at the end of his state visit to Belgium.

After the press conference, the royal couple mingled with hundreds of Dutch people living in Belgium at a reception at the Handelsbeurs in Antwerp. From that city, the Oranges take the royal train set one more time, back to The Hague. After that ride, the wagon becomes a museum piece, in the Railway Museum in Utrecht.

Watch the clip with Countess Eloise van Oranje:





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.