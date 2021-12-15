An outdoor party for the eighteenth birthday of Crown Princess Amalia did not go ideally in view of the corona rules, King Willem-Alexander has admitted to Prime Minister Rutte, according to the Government Information Service.











An RVD spokesperson says tonight: ,,Amalia turned 18 last week, of age. An important moment in her life. To celebrate the birthday, several indoor, in-house festivities were planned. These were canceled well before the birthday due to the corona situation. At the last minute, a birthday party was organized outside in the park behind the palace last Saturday.” According to the spokesman, 21 people were invited, not all of whom came. There is currently an urgent government advice not to invite more than four people in addition to your own housemates due to the corona crisis.

All vaccinated and tested

,,All guests have been asked to take a test. All were vaccinated. They have also observed an appropriate distance. The family was convinced with this meeting outside and with the precautions taken to deal with the corona advice in a responsible way.”

King Willem-Alexander has now informed the Prime Minister that it was not good, on second thought, to organize this in one’s own park. The park can be considered as a home environment.

The Prime Minister writes this evening in a letter to parliament about the king’s statement: “I think that is a sensible response.” Rutte emphasizes that in general the celebration of a birthday by members of the royal family, insofar as it concerns meetings that are not part of the public function, belongs to the private sphere.

Greece

Earlier, the royal family was discredited about not respecting the corona guidelines. For example, the Oranges went on holiday to Greece during corona time, which was allowed by the way. Still, there was a fuss about the trip. The king immediately returned and apologized.

