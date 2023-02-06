King Willem-Alexander has a head injury and can’t remember his own name. Normally alarming news for his daughter, Princess Amalia, who should be able to succeed her father at any time since her 18th birthday. But instead of worrying, she now finds him especially troublesome. “I have a very annoying patient here,” she says.

The monarch has just voluntarily raised his finger at a Red Cross hurricane shelter on the island of Sint Maarten, where a new hurricane is being played that is raging over the island: the fictional Hurricane Fanny. During the disaster exercise, Amalia conducts a registration interview with a fictional victim before he can enter the shelter. Willem-Alexander therefore plays a victim and gives it his own twist: he pretends that he no longer knows who he is.

,,How many family members are with you?”, Amalia asks the ‘victim’. “Two,” replies the king, with his wife and daughter just starting the second week of their tour of the Antilles. But what their name is; Willem-Alexander says he has no idea. ,,You don’t know their names either?” Amalia asks in disbelief.

Queen Máxima looks at the scene and jokes to employees of the Red Cross on Sint Maarten: “Can you remove this patient? He’s not really cooperating.”