With videoKing Willem-Alexander has responded to the news surrounding his grandfather Prince Bernhard. He thinks it is important that “we face the past, even the less beautiful parts.” He said this in a response on Thursday afternoon. Bernhard’s NSDAP membership card surfaced on Wednesday. This provides convincing evidence that he was a member of Adolf Hitler’s party.
Jeroen Schmale
Latest update:
05-10-23, 18:57
