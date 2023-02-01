Along with Beavis and Butt-head and Daria, King of the Hill It is one of the most remembered animated series for adolescents from the late 90s and early 2000s. Although the last episode was broadcast in 2010, this production has been kept alive thanks to memes and broadcasts. Now, today it has been confirmed that King of the Hill will have a reboot, with which you can reach a new generation.

Through a statement, Hulu announced that the reboot of King of the Hill it is all a reality. 20th Television Animation, will be in charge of production, with Mike Judge and Greg Daniels, the creators of the original series, involved in this project as executive producers, this along with Michael Rotenberg, Howard Klein, Dustin Davis, and Saladin Patterson, who is also the showrunner. This is the project description:

“Follow the life of Hank Hill, an enthusiastic salesman of propane and propane accessories; his wife, Peggy, a local Boggle champion and substitute teacher; and his 13-year-old son, Bobby, who defies any expectation his father had for a son. Hank’s friends, conspiracy theorist Dale, military barber Bill, and cool but inarticulate Boomhauer, along with Peggy’s friends Minh and meteorologist Nancy, and Bobby’s friend Connie help the Hills while They navigate a changing world.

As if that were not enough, Mike Judge (Hank Hill), Kathy Najimy (Peggy Hill), Stephen Root (Bill Dauterive), Pamela Adlon (Bobby Hill), Johnny Hardwick (Dake Gribble) and Lauren Tom (Minh Souphanousinphone), are also involved in the projectand it is very likely that they will bring their respective characters back to life.

The reboot idea is not something totally unexpected. Since 2017, Judge and Daniels have been trying to bring the series back, following a 20th-anniversary reunion at Sketchfest that year. Now we can only wait for the premiere of this new version of the animated classic. On related issues, it is confirmed Badboys 4. In the same way, there will be a new short of up.

Editor’s Note:

I have to admit that I never saw King of the Hill and everything I know about the series I know from the memes. In this way, this is the perfect time to see the reboot. I can’t say that it will be a bad thing or a good thing, since I never saw the original work.

