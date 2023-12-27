Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/27/2023 – 20:23

Businessman Jacob Barata, who became known as “the king of the bus”, died this Wednesday morning, 27, at the age of 91 in Rio. He had been admitted to the Copa Star hospital, in the south zone of the capital of Rio, for two weeks. .

The death was reported in a note from the hospital, but the cause was not revealed. “Copa Star Hospital regrets the death of patient Jacob Barata this Wednesday morning (27) and sympathizes with his family and friends for this irreparable loss,” the hospital said in the statement. The wake is at the Caju cemetery.

Barata was born in Belém (PA), on August 13, 1932, and moved to Rio de Janeiro, where he built his career within the transport segment as one of the founders of the Guanabara Group, which became one of the largest conglomerates in transport in the country.

Before venturing into the transport business, Barata also worked, as a teenager, as a bank clerk and jewelry salesman. At the age of 18, he would begin his story in the sector that would catapult him into business and give him the nickname “king of the bus”, which would also place him, on several occasions, in the country's police news in the midst of family scandals.

A widower, Barata was the father of four children, one of whom died in 1994 after being kidnapped. The businessman leaves behind three children and nine grandchildren.