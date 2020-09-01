Married to bodyguard of 35 years Raja Maha Vajiralongkorn married 35-year-old Sinnet Vongwajirapakadi. Sinnet Vongwajirapakadi was the first nurse who later became a helicopter pilot in the Thai Army. Within three months of the pilot’s job, Raja proposed marriage to Sinnet. After which both of them got married. However his marriage did not last long and after the rift the king ordered him to be imprisoned. King Vajiralongkorn has had three marriages before, leading to his 7 children. He is divorced from all three wives.

Raja is the owner of a property worth $ 30 billion According to reports, the king of Thailand has assets of more than $ 30 billion. Which he loots heavily during his foreign trip. The king’s harem is decorated with precious items of gold and silver specially sourced from Thailand. According to the build report, Raja Maha’s ‘Sex Soldiers’ have been assembled as a military unit. It is called SAS. It is like the UK’s Special Force which aims to ‘win’. These sex solvers have a rank that starts from S001 to S020. He has also been given the title like Major. It is being told that since the king has diplomatic exemption, the German government is not interfering in any of his work.

20 King Living With ‘Sex Soldier’ He has been isolating himself in a hotel in Germany since last March. A special harem has been built for King Ram at the Four Star Hotel in Germany. In this harem, Raja Ram is leading a luxurious life with 20 ‘sex soldiers’. Apart from this, King Maha has also taken many servants with him. It is being told that King Maha has booked the fourth floor of Hotel Grand Hotel Sonnebichl. Not only this, he has also taken ‘special permission’ from the District Council for this.

Sentenced to 15 years for criticism of Raja Ram Thailand is subject to a 15-year prison sentence for criticizing the king. Even after this, pro-democracy people are taking to the streets against Raja Ram. Constitutional monarchy has been in force in the country since 1932. Raja Ram is targeting the public for celebrating holidays abroad amid the Corona epidemic. #WhyDoWeNeedAKing is trending in Thailand. In France, human rights activist Somasak Jeyamitraskul, who was in exile, wrote on Facebook that King Maha first traveled to Switzerland and was traveling to Germany to erase his ‘boredom’.

The King of Thailand has released his wife after imprisoning her for a year. Soon after his release his wife is sent to Germany to join the king’s harem. Maha Vajiralongkorn alias Ram Dasham has taken refuge in the Alpine Hotel in southern Germany, according to the German newspaper Bild. This hotel is now decorated like the Palace of the King of Thailand. The fourth floor of the hotel has been booked by Raja Maha. In this hotel, a special room or ‘haram’ has been made to take the ‘pleasure’ of the king. It is claimed that in this room, Raja entertains with 20 sex soldiers.