Djokovic won the Roland Garros championship in front of the Norwegian Casper Rudd, and achieved the difficult number, 23, amid global tributes to him, for the historic achievement.

Djokovic also became the first tennis player in history to achieve every tournament in the “Grand Slam” at least 3 times, announcing his impressive success on all types of floors.

After the achievement, Djokovic refused to call him “the best in history”, because of his record that was not repeated.

The humble Djokovic said that calling him the best in history is an underestimation of all the legends of the game who preceded him, and each of them shone in a different era and in a different period.

Who is Djokovic.. “the crowned king of tennis”?

the family

Djokovic was born in 1987 in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, to a Serbian father and a Croatian mother. He has a brother and sister who practiced tennis professionally and could not write lines of success like him.

He started playing tennis at the age of 4, with a cork ball and a small racquet.

Djokovic’s family ran a fast food restaurant and owned a sports equipment store.

his childhood

Djokovic was sent to a tennis camp, at the age of 6, in the Serbian city of Novi Sad.

Because of his amazing development in the sport, Djokovic was sent to a European tennis camp in Germany, at the age of 12, on the recommendation of his coach in Serbia, who realized that going to Europe and keeping up with the best talents was the best solution to his explosive talent.

In Germany, Djokovic spent 4 years, during which he started his career in the junior and youth championships, until he entered the world of professionalism in 2003, at the age of 16.

multilanguage

Djokovic speaks 5 languages, which are Serbian, English, French, German and Italian.

love story

Djokovic met the beautiful girl Jelena Ristic in high school in 2005, and he started dating her since then.

Djokovic stayed with Ristic until they got married in the summer of 2014.

Jokowicz has a son and a girl.

humanity

In 2007, he founded the Novak Djokovic Humanitarian Organization, which built 50 schools in different regions of Serbia.

When he won the Rome Masters in 2014, he donated the prize money to those affected by the floods in Bosnia, Croatia and Serbia.

During the corona pandemic, he donated 1 million euros to buy medical devices for hospitals in Serbia.

businessman

Djokovic started the world of investments in 2005, from the beginning of his appearance in the world of tennis, and gave the management of the investment business to his father, Sardan, and his uncle, Goran.

One of his works is “Novak Restaurant and Café”.

He launched food products in 2015 under the name “Gocolife”.

Opened a vegetarian restaurant called “Ikvita” in Monte Carlo.

Djokovic bought an 80 percent stake in the medical technology company Quant BioRez, which is working on a drug for people with Covid-19.

He established a company run by his father and uncle, which made investments in real estate, organizing sports and entertainment events, and distributing sports products.

His revolution against vaccines