King Felipe VI receives the acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, within the round of consultations with political representatives before proposing a candidate for the investiture.
Sánchez will submit to the investiture after the failure of the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo.
This Tuesday, the King of Spain Felipe VI proposed Pedro Sánchez, leader of the PSOE, as a candidate for the second investiture attempt after the failure of the conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo.
INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL
