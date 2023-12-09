King Felipe VI arrived in Argentina this Saturday (9) for the inauguration of the elected president, Javier Milei, with whom he intends to meet throughout the day.

The monarch, who is traveling accompanied by the Spanish Secretary of State for Iberoamerica and the Caribbean, Juan Fernández Trigo, stepped onto Argentine soil at around 9:30 am (local time), at the terminal reserved for private flights at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport, in Ezeiza, province of Buenos Aires. On the track, Felipe VI was received by the Spanish ambassador to Argentina, María Jesús Alonso.

According to information from the King’s House, his agenda in Buenos Aires includes a meeting with the elected president at the San Martín Palace, headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Culture. Later, he will meet with the current president, Alberto Fernández, at Casa Rosada.

This Sunday (10), the monarch will represent Spain at the inauguration ceremony of Milei, who will make his first speech as the new Argentine president to citizens on the steps of Congress.

Milei won the second round, beating the current government’s candidate, Economy Minister Sergio Massa, for whom the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, had shown his support.

Sánchez did not congratulate the libertarian on his victory, whom he stated days before the elections that it represented “striditude” compared to coexistence with democracy.

It is the first time that Felipe VI represents Spain in Argentina’s presidential replacement, since he ascended the throne in June 2014, although he did so as prince in 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2011. Argentina has the largest group of Spaniards in the abroad, with almost half a million residents, and Felipe VI was already head of state in March 2019, during the term of Maurício Macri (2015-2019).