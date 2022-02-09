In Madrid, the Royal Palace of Spain said in a statement that King Felipe had tested positive for the Corona virus, today, Wednesday, after he had mild symptoms during the night.

The statement added that the King of Spain will be subject to isolation for seven days, according to Reuters.

“His Majesty’s general health is good and he will continue his activities from his residence,” the statement said, adding that neither his wife, Queen Letizia, nor their daughter, Princess Sophia, showed any symptoms.

In Copenhagen, the royal court of Denmark said in a statement, today, Wednesday, that Queen Margrethe had contracted the Corona virus, but the symptoms of the disease that she shows are mild.

The royal court added that the queen, who has been on the throne for half a century, had canceled her planned winter holiday in Norway, which was supposed to start on Wednesday.

The statement indicated that the Queen, aged 81, is isolated in a suite at Amaelenborough Palace in the heart of the capital, Copenhagen.