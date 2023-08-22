He King of Spain, Felipe VI, will conclude this Tuesday the consultations with the parties with parliamentary representation before decide on a candidate for the presidency of the Government.

The head of state will meet with the leaders of the most voted parties, after having done so on Monday with the rest of those who have decided to participate in the consultations, since Catalan and Basque independentists and Galician nationalists did not attend.

Felipe VI will receive on this day the leaders of Vox and those who are running to be a candidate, the acting president of the Government, the socialist Pedro Sánchez, and the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The Spanish Constitution establishes that after these consultations the king will “propose a candidate”, but does not set a deadline and you could hold more than one round before proposing one.

Both Sánchez and Feijóo arrive at this day without having obtained sufficient support to guarantee their investiture.

King Felipe VI receives the leader of the VOX party, Santiago Abascal.

The conservatives were the most voted in the July elections, with 137 seats in the Congress of Deputies, but without a sufficient majority in the lower house of the Spanish Parliament where the investiture is decided.

Sánchez’s socialist PSOE party obtained 121 votes and last Thursday achieved sufficient support to take over the leadership of Congress, although groups that supported him warned that their vote for the investiture is not closed.

Among them Junts, the party of the former president of the regional government of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont, fled from the Spanish Justice after the unilateral declaration of independence in 2017, which with seven deputies is key in the vote for the investiture.

Núñez Feijóo defends his candidacy as the force with the greatest representation, while Sánchez argues that it is the group with the most support to achieve a sufficient majority among the 350 deputies.

The candidate finally proposed by the head of state needs an absolute majority of Congress in the first vote or the simple one in a second to celebrate 48 hours later.

If after both you do not obtain sufficient support, within two months from the first new votes may be held, but if no candidate succeeds, there will be new elections.

