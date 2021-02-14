Lovers of pirate adventures on the high seas are going to have several interesting titles in the future. Sea of ​​Thieves seems to have opened a new way of facing adventures related to piracy, and there are several games that have appeared to support different genres with this theme. Today we attend bad news, such as the one that comes from Team 17 in which they confirm that King of Seas delays its launch to May.

This pirate RPG was scheduled to see the light this month, but at the last moment they have confirmed that the game will not arrive until spring. The 3DClouds studio seems to have failed to meet all the goals on time, and they have finally been forced to make this dire decision. King of Seas delays its launch to May, without specifying a specific day, but at least they want to keep a single date for their arrival on Xbox, Playstation, Switch and PC consoles.

From the statement sent by Team 17, they have tried to explain the reasons for the delay, as well as what they intend to achieve by giving more time to the Italian independent studio, 3DClouds, with this additional time. “We are very excited to be able to join 3D Clouds and help launch King of Seas”, said Chris Coates, Studio’s principal, Team17. “There is a lot of hype for the game, and we’re really looking forward to helping make it better for PC and consoles ready for release later this spring.”

The replica, from the study in charge of King of Seas, appreciates this trust and the extra time to be able to work on the game. In the words of Francesco Bruschi, CEO of 3DClouds, explains that “This is a fantastic opportunity for 3DClouds and especially King of Seas, which will reach new levels of quality and an even wider audience. We look to the future with renewed optimism, confident that we will be able to continue working with Team17 for a long time to come. time frame.”

The truth is that it seems a better decision to delay the launch of King of Seas than to have to face all the problems of launching a game that has been developed in a hurry to meet deadlines. The bad press that is generated by making a wrong decision is disastrous, especially for a small studio and a project that has to deal with other great proposals. A game like King of Seas is going to have to deal, albeit in a different way, with other proposals such as Sea of ​​Thieves, Atlas or the future Skull & Bones, which has been a development that is not having easy to see the light either.

With all this, we will have to wait for more information to be offered after the confirmation that King of Seas delays its launch to May. For example, a somewhat more specific date is required to know when we can enter this pirate strategy RPG on Xbox consoles and if there are plans for its arrival to the Xbox Game Pass subscription.