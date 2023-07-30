In his speech on the twenty-fourth anniversary of the Throne Day, King Mohammed VI said:

• We say to our brothers in Algeria, that Morocco will not be a source of any evil or evil.

• We renew the call to reopen the borders with Algeria.

• Seriousness is evident when it comes to our territorial integrity.

• Our seriousness is what made the countries of the world recognize our territorial integrity, the latest of which is the Israeli recognition.

• We need to open broader horizons for reforms.

• We will not tolerate mismanagement, mismanagement and chaotic use of water.

• We affirm Morocco’s firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

• Morocco nominated with Spain and Portugal to organize the World Cup in football, an unprecedented event.