His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco received His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, where His Highness conveyed to His Majesty a message from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces.

During the meeting, brotherly relations between the UAE and the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco were discussed, as well as ways to enhance joint cooperation in all fields. The situation in the region and a number of regional and international issues of common interest were reviewed.

At the outset of the meeting .. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed to His Majesty the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State «may God protect him», and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State and Ruler of Dubai «God bless him» And His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their wishes for the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco further progress and development.

For his part, His Majesty the King conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE and the Kingdom of Morocco and their leadership share close brotherly bonds and continuous keenness to advance the prospects for cooperation in all fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two brotherly countries and brings good to their peoples.

His Highness also praised the leadership role of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco, and His Majesty’s continuous keenness to strengthen the brotherly bonds between the two brotherly countries.