A statement by the Moroccan Ministry of Justice stated that a group of 29 convicts in “cases of terrorism or extremism” were included in the amnesty, “after they officially declared their adherence to the principles and sanctities of the nation and national institutions, and after reviewing their positions and ideological orientations, and their rejection of extremism and terrorism.”

The statement indicated that “the remainder of the prison sentence or imprisonment will be pardoned for the benefit of 23 inmates,” while the prison sentence or imprisonment will be “reduced for the benefit of 06 inmates.”

The “reconciliation” program organized by the General Delegate for Prisons and other official institutions since 2017, targets those who wish to review their ideas among those convicted in cases of extremism.

In Morocco, since 2002, more than 3,500 people have been arrested and more than 2,000 cells of militants have been dismantled, according to official figures.

In total, on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, King Mohammed VI pardoned 958 people, who had been sentenced by the various courts of the kingdom.