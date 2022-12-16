Amman (Union)

Yesterday, the Jordanian Monarch, King Abdullah II, stressed his unacceptability of insulting or attacking the security services, stressing that anyone who raises arms against the state will be dealt with firmly.

This came while offering condolences to the officer, Abdul Razzaq Al Dalabeh, who was killed yesterday evening, by a bullet of vandals, during protests in Ma’an Governorate, in the south of the country, according to a statement by the Jordanian Royal Court.

According to the same statement, the king affirmed that “anyone who takes up arms against the state and encroaches on public property and the rights of citizens will be dealt with firmly.”

He stressed that “the attacks and acts of vandalism seriously affect the security of the homeland, and we will not allow that.”

He continued, “We will not rest until the criminal receives his punishment before justice for his heinous crime.”

He added, “We will not accept insults or assaults on the leaders of our security services, who watch over the security of the homeland and citizens.”

The king referred to the difficult economic conditions that Jordanians are going through, and their right to express their opinion through peaceful means within the law.

And he added, “State institutions will take all measures to hold the outlaws accountable.” Colonel Abd al-Razzaq al-Dalabeh was killed by a bullet while he was dealing with riots that were being carried out by “a group of vandals and outlaws” in Ma’an, and an officer and a non-commissioned officer were injured, according to what the Public Security Directorate announced.