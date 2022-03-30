Amman (agencies)

Jordan’s King Abdullah II called for calm following a historic summit with Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog, after the biggest escalation of street violence in years fueled fears of a wider outbreak of conditions ahead of Ramadan.

King Abdullah told the President of Israel, after receiving him at the Husseiniya Palace on the first official visit by an Israeli president to Jordan, that peace has become more urgent now to end a conflict that he said has taken a long time.

A statement by the royal court said that the Jordanian monarch denounced violence in all its forms, including the latest attack that occurred yesterday, during which an Arab gunman killed at least five people in a Tel Aviv suburb.

The statement quoted King Abdullah as saying: “This conflict has gone on for a long time, and the resulting violence continues to cause a lot of pain and provide a fertile ground for extremism.”

An Israeli statement said that the King of Jordan offered Herzog his condolences, amid fears in both countries of an escalation of attacks ahead of Ramadan.

The statement quoted Herzog as saying: “I always say that the meeting of Muslim leaders with Jewish and Israeli leaders is nothing but an alternative to the abyss of hatred and bloodshed.”

He added, “As we approach these blessed days, we must move towards enabling everyone to practice their beliefs and rituals in peace, security and serenity.”

The two countries have engaged in a series of high-level diplomatic and security talks in the past few days to reduce tension that Jordan fears could escalate and have repercussions.

Last year, clashes erupted between Israeli police and Palestinians around the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan. The violence helped spark an 11-day war in May between Gaza militants and Israel.