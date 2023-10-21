The King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, added during his speech at the Cairo Peace Summit:
- We gather today, for the sake of peace, goodness, and the good of peoples, and we recall the holding of the first international conference for peacemakers in 1996 in Sharm El-Sheikh, and this is what we have known about sister Egypt and its wise leadership, and its constant call for peace, cooperation, and the good of the nations.
- We have a firm awareness that the two-state solution is a true guarantee of coexistence between the Palestinian and Israeli peoples side by side in security, peace and harmony, because there will be no stability in the Middle East without securing the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, leading to a just, comprehensive and sustainable peace in the region.
- We in the Kingdom of Bahrain have made our strategic choice for peace to achieve greater security and stability in light of our approach calling for peace, and our adherence to the principles of dialogue and a peaceful and civilized approach as the only way to settle disputes and provide opportunities for security, development and prosperity for all the peoples of the region.
- The developments of events in the Gaza Strip confirm the urgent need to contain this dangerous crisis and its humanitarian effects, and requires a continuous diplomatic effort between all regional and international parties, to stop the escalation and end military operations, provide protection for innocent civilians on both sides from the repercussions of this war, and release all prisoners and hostages. and detainees, facilitating the arrival of medical aid, food, water, fuel and electricity to the Gaza Strip in accordance with international humanitarian law, and refraining from any practices that would widen the cycle of violence.
- We affirm our categorical rejection of the displacement of the people of Gaza from their land and the land of their ancestors.
- The decision to make war and peace is based on the agreements, treaties and constitutional procedures of each country, while stopping war is what is stipulated by humanitarian law and international law.
