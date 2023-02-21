Amna Al Ketbi (Manama)

His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, honored the winner of the Isa Award for Humanitarian Service in its fifth session, Dr. Sunduk Roit, an ophthalmologist, yesterday, at the Isa Cultural Center, in the presence of a number of ambassadors and senior officials.

His Majesty said: We were keen to allocate the Isa Award for Service to Humanity to honor the fragrant biography of Sheikh Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa, may God rest his soul in peace, and to embody with its noble goals the approach of his wise and dedicated leadership in carrying the banner of goodness and peace in the name of Bahrain, who worked throughout his life, following the blessed footsteps. To the esteemed rulers of Bahrain, the contemporary history of our country recorded the brightest chapters of its developmental and historical renaissance, explaining that the practical experience of this global initiative embraced by the Kingdom of Bahrain confirms that serving humanity is our safe haven towards humanity’s unity and stability, and from the depth of its transcendent essence, differences are melted, fair opportunities are available, and alleviation is mitigated. Pain and hardships.

He added: What are the exceptional efforts of the distinguished ophthalmologist, Dr. Sunduk Roit, from the friendly country of Nepal, but one of the vivid and bright examples of the role of sincere intentions in achieving prosperity and human peace. On this auspicious occasion, we are pleased to congratulate him on his well-deserved victory for his valuable and influential work that made him the most deserving and deserving of this honor.

For his part, Sheikh Mohammed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa, Special Representative of His Majesty the King, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity, said Dr. The winner will bear the name of the award in its fifth session.

He added: The Nepali ophthalmologist, Dr. Sunduk Roit, excelled in his field of specialization and the diversity of his charitable giving in his country and in many countries, and he was able, with his high efficiency, to devise a new method for treating cataracts, and out of his feeling and feeling for the poor and needy, he manufactured and produced cheap lenses, and he was able and humanely. Alia treated thousands of patients who are blind without charge, which are high humanitarian works worthy of emulation in all areas of giving, so the Board of Trustees decided to win the award.

In his turn, Dr. Sunduk Roit, winner of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity, said that I am fully confident that the Isa Award for Humanitarian Service represents the true value of this great country and its people, where impartiality, inclusiveness, and the serious attempt to find humanitarian work change the rules of the game even at the grassroots level, and my constant passion for serving humanity By treating unnecessary visual impairment regardless of accessibility and affordability of patients, which helps to significantly reduce poverty, explaining that he feels he has touched the hearts and lives of millions globally through our work.

This award will increase the credibility of the Tej Kohli Institute, the Ruth Foodation, and the Himalaya Cataract Project to expand their work globally, and Tej and I have pledged to perform half a million surgeries or more in the next five years, especially for those who cannot access and afford surgery. He added: I am sure that this award will inspire the serious humanitarian work that is being done in different parts of the world, regardless of their political, social, geographical and economic interdependence.

Abdullah Khalifa, Secretary-General of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity, stated that 145 candidates from various countries of the world applied for the award at its fifth session, and the Board of Trustees of the award worked with continuous effort and diligence with the award secretariat and the arbitration committee consisting of international personalities with expertise and scientific, legal and academic competence in research. While the award secretariat received humanitarian works from candidates for the award for the approval of 139 candidates, their fully qualified works were presented to a specialized arbitration panel whose members represent the continents of the world, and the list was reviewed and shortened to five candidates who meet the conditions for winning the award.

And the Secretary-General of the Isa Award for Service to Humanity continued: The Board of Trustees assigned a field research team to travel to the sites of these potential winners to see their work closely, and to ensure that they comply with the approved winning criteria, and in light of the results of field research, the Board of Trustees decided to award the award in its fifth session to an ophthalmologist. The Nepalese Dr. Sanduk Ruit, presenting his happiness with an overview of his biography, works and achievements in the humanitarian field.

Dr. Sunduk Roit, a Nepali ophthalmologist, is world famous for innovating the new method for treating cataracts. He was also able to develop a new lens implanted inside the eyeball that can be produced at a much cheaper price than its counterparts. This cheap lens helped him perform cataract surgery in less than five years. minutes during which he removes the cataract without stitches through small incisions and replaces it with a low-cost artificial lens.

He was able to treat more than 120,000 patients with avoidable blindness for free without taking any money from his poor patients.