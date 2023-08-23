How did you feel about the content of this article?

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, meets this Tuesday at the Zarzuela Palace with Alberto Núñez Feijóo, leader of the Popular Party (PP) | Photo: EFE/ Sebastian Mariscal Martinez

The King of Spain, Felipe VI, charged this Tuesday (22) Alberto Núñez Feijóo, of the Popular Party (PP), with trying to form a government. The leader of the conservative party accepted the task and should, by mid-September, gather support to win the election in the Congress of Deputies that will define the president of the government of Spain, which should take place in the same month or in October.

However, despite having been the most voted party in the July elections, the PP faces difficulties in obtaining a majority (176 out of 350 seats) in the Congress of Deputies. For the time being, Feijóo’s party secured only 172 votes (besides the PP itself, Vox and two small parties).

If the leader of the PP fails, Felipe VI must transfer the task to the current president of the government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, whose Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) was the second most voted in July.

Last week, the new Spanish Congress of Deputies elected the socialist Francina Armengol as its president.

She had 178 votes, from the PSOE, the Sumar coalition and Catalonia’s separatist parties, but it is not guaranteed that the left would have the same votes in a vote for the government of Spain. If neither side manages to secure a majority, new general elections will be called.