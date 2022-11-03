The third time his followers chanted “Bibi, King of Israel,” Bibi, as former prime minister and leader of the conservative Likud party, Benjamin Netanyahu, is popularly known, clarified from the stage: “I am not a king, I have to be elected… And I have been with your votes!” It was at dawn on Wednesday in Jerusalem, when the exit polls already pointed to a victory, reinforced by the scrutiny, which returns to power after just a year and a half in opposition to the man who has governed Israel the longest: 15 of the country’s 74-year history, longer than founding father David Ben Gurion. Tried for three cases of corruption, detested by old allies and branded a liar by new ones, The king73, has pulled his umpteenth rabbit out of his hat to achieve a comfortable majority of 65 of the 120 seats in Parliament, the Knesset.

In the “Bibi” elections, yes; Bibi, no”, Israel voted yes. Actually, only 50% of the country, but Netanyahu benefits from the fact that many ballots to the opposite bloc went to parties that are left without parliamentary representation by not exceeding the necessary threshold of 3.25% of the votes.

Likud wins the elections and rises from 30 to 32 seats, while the three allied lists ―Religious Zionism, from the radical right; and the ultra-orthodox Shas and United Judaism of the Torah – add up to 33. Israel thus resolves the political blockade that has led it to the polls five times since 2019.

A Likud supporter celebrates the results of the exit polls in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Tsafrir Abayov (AP)

One of the first consequences of the bloc’s victory is that the number of female deputies in the government will drop from 30 to nine, mainly because the ultra-Orthodox parties – which contribute 19 of the 65 – only include men on their lists.

Netanyahu first came to power in 1996, a year after Isaac Rabin was assassinated at the hands of an Israeli ultra-nationalist for having signed the Oslo Accords with the Palestinians. He did so as the youngest prime minister (46) and the first born in the State of Israel. In 1999 he was defeated by Labor’s Ehud Barak.

A polarizing figure, of whom his supporters speak with traits of a cult of personality, he embodies like few others the image – so popular in Israel – of a strong leader of a country surrounded by enemies and that does not accept lessons from the world. His harsh speech, however, does not always correspond to his actions, such as when he freed the spiritual leader of Hamas Ahmed Yassin, after a Mossad fiasco in Jordan in 1997, or exchanged the soldier Gilad Shalit for more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in 2011.

Netanyahu has been crucial in building Israel into an economic, military, and technological powerhouse that is supported by the West, navigates global financial crises admirably, and amazes at the pace of Covid vaccinations. All with the occupation of Palestine in the background. Two of his great achievements are, in fact, having established diplomatic relations with four Arab countries without giving up an inch of territory and obtaining US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital.

Between 2009 and 2021, Netanyahu chained governments by displaying his specialty: swimming and putting away clothes. He defended in the UN the creation of a Palestinian State in the face of pressure from Barack Obama, without lifting a finger to achieve it. He modulated his speech and changed friends and enemies to preserve power, to the point of resorting to an excuse to break the rotation agreement at the head of the Government that he had with Benny Gantz.

Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas shake hands before US President Barack Obama at a meeting to resume peace talks in 2009 in New York. Pool (Getty Images)

“He is the only prime minister who, when faced with the dilemma of making a decision that serves his personal interests or the State of Israel, chooses the former. Not because he hates Israel, [sino porque] he has convinced himself that what is good for him and for his country are the same”, he pointed out in October in the newspaper maariv one of his main critics, the political commentator Ben Caspit.

Right among its weak points is the absence of self-criticism. In his recently published autobiography, Baby my storydoes not even mention the worst civil catastrophe in the country, which occurred during his tenure: the death of 45 people by an avalanche during a Jewish holiday on Mount Meron in 2021.

Another is the tendency to victimhood. “Why is Israel treated like this? Why am I being treated like this? Why do I deserve this?”, he complained after an argument with Bill Clinton during the negotiation of the Wye River memorandum in 1998, says Anshel Pfeffer in his biography of Netanyahu Bibi (Hurst, 2018).

From left, Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat; Benjamin Netanyahu; King Hussein of Jordan; and the president of the United States; Bill Clinton in Washington in 1998. Larry Downing (Sygma via Getty Images)

This time, Netanyahu returns to power with a delicate saddlebag: Religious Zionism. The list, made up of three parties with an ultra-nationalist, racist and homophobic discourse, will pick up the tab. She is responsible for the victory of the bloc, thanks to her leap in just one year from six to 14 deputies. The head of the list, Bezalel Smotrich, was received by his followers with the chant: “The new Defense Minister has arrived”, while the number two, Itamar Ben Gvir, has made public that he is running for the National Security portfolio, to charge of the police.

Ben Gvir, the ultra sensation who managed to mark the content of the debate in the campaign, defends the death penalty for “terrorists” (including those who launch a Molotov cocktail), expel “disloyal” citizens, such as those who throw stones, and grant immunity to soldiers and police. Until recently he had in his living room a portrait of Baruch Goldstein, the settler who killed 29 Palestinians by opening fire on a mosque in Hebron in 1994.

Itamar Ben Gvir, left, after announcing the results of the exit polls, this Tuesday in Jerusalem. CORINNA KERN (REUTERS)

Aware of the chills that Ben Gvir provokes in part of his country, Netanyahu opted for conciliation in his celebration speech before the barely 200 followers who remained at three in the morning. He said that he intends to form a government that “cares about all its citizens without exception” – which includes the Arab minority, in the crosshairs of Religious Zionism – and that will make a “balanced and responsible policy”. “It is clear that the people want a change. He doesn’t want weakness, but strength, and he wants to return national pride and a Jewish state,” he said between chants like “Bibi come back!”, “Bibi strong!” and “Bibi, King of Israel!”

The lawyer and columnist Nadav Haetzni pointed out on Tuesday in the daily Yisrael Hayom that a 100% right-wing coalition, like the one left by these elections, is Netanyahu’s “greatest nightmare” and that is why he has always tried to have someone to his left in the government. “The only reason he wants her now is because of the theoretical possibility that he will allow her to stop his trial,” he argued, referring to the three cases of corruption for which he is being tried. His detractors take it for granted that he wants to regain power to pass a law that shields him while he holds office. The leader of Religious Zionism also proposes stripping the Supreme Court of the bulk of its powers, to the point that the Knesset can approve a law that it has declared unconstitutional by a simple majority. He also eliminates one of the crimes that Netanyahu is charged with.

The losers

The big loser is the broad coalition that took Netanyahu out of office in the 2021 elections, led by the centrist Yair Lapid. It falls to 50 seats, despite the push (from 17 to 24) of Yesh Atid, the formation of Lapid. It is the only one in the bloc to grow, along with the United Arab List, which stands at five (one more), in an endorsement of its decision to become the first representative of the Palestinian minority with Israeli citizenship to enter the Government since the creation of the country in 1948.

Everyone else falls, including two former Netanyahu associates who have switched sides. National Unity, led by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, reduces its presence to 12, and Israel Beitenu, under the head of Finance, Avigdor Lieberman, loses two and remains at five. The historic Labor Party goes from seven to four, the minimum. Its leader, the well-known journalist Merav Mijaeli, has not managed to remove from irrelevance the formation that led the country during its first three decades.

Merav Mijaeli, with her hair tied back, hugs one of her voters, last Tuesday in Tel Aviv. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

These are difficult times also for the pacifist left of Meretz, which joined the Government in 2021 after two decades in opposition. He is on the verge of the threshold of 3.25% of votes that gives representation in the Knesset, but the chances of him exceeding it are slim. For the first time in its history, it will be out of Parliament, a blow to veteran Zehava Gal-On, who took the lead with the aim of reviving a party still weighed down by stigma and infighting.

“Until the last ballot” A girl helps her mother vote in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Ronen Zvulun (REUTERS) In an electoral system like the Israeli one, the result can change until the last ballot, as Prime Minister Yair Lapid stressed Tuesday night. On this occasion, neither the calculation, which began this Thursday, of half a million “double envelopes” – those deposited by soldiers on military bases, diplomats or prisoners, among others – nor the distribution of what is known as “surplus votes” will turn the map political. Religious Zionism advances towards an additional seat, while the Arab Balad party remains a few tenths of 3.25%, which would have given it four deputies and rebalanced the relationship of forces.

