The king also has to pay car tax on his fleet.

The last elections have shown that we appreciate a populist and reproachful tone. Not so much a leader who sets the lines and indicates the direction, but 20 years of rudely measuring others. People get fed up with it and then become obtrusive, and that is of course allowed. That is why there are elections and you must recognize the results with respect for democracy.

But yes, as they say in the US (and now also in Argentina): elect a clown, expect a circus. So while there is a lot to do, in the House of Representatives they will be working on the form instead of the content. And potjandrie: it is car related!!!

Because despite the many issues that you can tackle in this country, people go after the king! Yes, not just Willy67, but the entire royal family. These people should start paying taxes too!! There is currently a large majority in the House of Representatives that the so-called tax exemptions of the royal family should be abolished. This is not only the case in the House of Representatives, but also in the Senate. And because it is more than two-thirds, it can be changed in the constitution.

By the way, it is not so much a plan of a new successful party, but of D66 (which actually lost a huge number of seats in the elections). However, the PVV thinks the plan is great and supports it. Initially, the plan could never count on a majority, only the left-wing parties supported it. However, at NSC, BBB and PVV they also believe that the king should start paying taxes.

King must pay car tax

Now for the car-related part. Because apparently it is difficult to implement all taxes. This requires amendments to the constitution, which is quite cumbersome. However, this does not apply to taxing the cars of the royal family. In principle, this could be done immediately! All cars with an AA license plate are exempt from tax, but they are often the cars that carry a significant BPM amount (except for his Tesla Model X). VAT also adds up nicely on an extended Audi A8 and you can also levy vehicle tax on such a battleship.

It remains to be seen to what extent the plans can go ahead. Yesterday, BBB founder Henk Vermeer was in favor of raising taxes, but today BBB celebrity Mona Keijzer is less enthusiastic about the plan. Well, that's what you get when you bring in a former member of the royal family-loving CDA as the figurehead of your new movement. The BBB is not a major party in the House of Representatives, but it is in the Senate, so it is very important in implementing the new law. Given the limited amount of experience, we are curious how they will manage this.

Through: NOS

Photo credit: Audi A8 LAAAANG by @dafter via Autoblog Spots.

