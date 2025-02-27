02/27/2025



Updated at 14: 25h.





King Mohamed VI of Morocco has asked the Moroccans to suspend theThe celebrations of one of the biggest festivities for Muslims, the feast of sacrifice (eid al adha), Alleging “climatic and economic challenges”, in reference to the drought that affects the country and that has caused problems to the livestock sector, limiting the amount of meat.

The monarch has considered that “the celebration of this party is not a fleeting occasion, but entails strong religious meanings.” Thus, he affirmed that his “interest” in carrying out “this religious rite in the best conditions is closely linked” to his duty to “take into account” what the country “faces in terms of climatic and economic challengeswhich have led to a significant decrease in cattle ».

In this sense, he has argued that “its compliance in these difficult conditions can be harmful to broad sectors” of the population, “in particular for those with limited income.” «Based on the responsibility that concerns me, (…) I urge my dear people to refrain from making this year’s eid’s sacrifice», He said.

Therefore, he has invited the Moroccans to celebrate this holiday through collective prayer, solidarity and alms, according to a real message read by the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Tufiq, in the informative and collected by the MAP news agency.









The feast of sacrifice, known as Lamb Dayit is a religious feast that millions of Muslims celebrate worldwide, and is considered the most important in Islam next to the end of Ramadan. The exact date is different every year, since it is based on the Islamic lunar calendar. This year will take place on the night of Thursday, June 5 to Friday, June 6.