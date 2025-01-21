I do not share the praise that is usually given to Pedro Sánchez. I don’t take those of their court of balls on the payroll and their information lackeys seriously. I also don’t believe those of those who wear the party shirt and scarf and continue to swallow everything I don’t know for how long. Those of the adversaries are curious because they resemble those who admire the interpreter of the bad guy in the movie.For example, Heath Ledger in the role of Joker in Nolan’s films. He is cold, hard, calculating, devious, he dominates the story (that is, he lies), he takes no prisoners, he gets rid of his people rather quickly, he shows few feelings, etc.

All this praise for the bad guy in the movies sounds like a Chinese story to me. I think that what our society allows a politician to do, we would not allow it to a friend, a co-worker, the property manager or the person who runs the Christmas lottery on the soccer team. There are alleged changes of opinion in Sánchez’s politics that would have broken families, friendships and jobs. It is an old reflection, but politics is a hard and complex job to which for some time now only people with a certain profile have been involved, which is far removed from the idea of ​​public service limited in time and that is how it goes.

I have done a search of praise for Pedro Sánchez and I have found a book with the title WHY WE SHOULD RESPECT AND ADMIRE PEDRO SÁNCHEZ: Ideological analysis of an extraordinary statesman. I poked around a little and got a surprise: it’s a blank book. A notebook with a cover and one hundred and twenty pages to write down whatever you want. The reviews are close to the maximum score and there are several comments that say that the book does justice to what it promises, others say that it has been given away a lot with great success.

Maybe Sánchez is not all that what some and others say. Maybe he’s just a political King Midas who turns everything he touches into gold, a Prince of Machiavelli annotated by Napoleon in an edition of Austral. Ovid and Herodotus speak of a king who receives from Dionysus the gift of turning everything he touches into gold for having helped a Satyr named Silenus. At first it sounds good, but the reality is that the gift is a great curse. Everything Midas touches loses its original function and ceases to make sense.

Sánchez makes a profit on everything he touches, but leaves the other person devastated. The president of Telefónica changes in Moncloa when the state has ten percent of the shares. Like Midas, Pedro Sánchez harms his family when he wants to give them gold, he also harms his close collaborators, wears them down and then leaves them in the gutter without any consideration. He sends others to fight for the territorial power that he himself lost in an infamous campaign of cheap and improvised promises like a hair-growth salesman.

He turns those who make agreements with him into apparent gold, but he makes them useless, he turns them into something useless. I pray for Pablo. Gold for Yolanda. He tries to fix his excesses with a la carte laws that damage the game of democracy. He leaves us a legacy full of poison for the next person who comes into power – if Sánchez believes in alternation – who will find tricked-out instructions and a totalitarian temptation to follow the easy path that the predecessor left. Later they will give it a name, but Sánchez started the work. Sánchez is a cursed man disguised as blessed. One day everyone will say they always knew. Especially yours. You’ll see.