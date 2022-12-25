King Willem-Alexander said on Sunday afternoon that he understands the uncertainty and concerns that many Dutch people are now struggling with. “For many of you, there is a shadow of concern over this Christmas,” he said in his annual Christmas speech. Just like last year, the monarch spoke about climate change, which forces the Netherlands to “make drastic choices” that “we can no longer postpone”.

The king listed some of the concerns that citizens face: money problems, housing shortages and economic uncertainty. Willem-Alexander was clear about climate change: “It has to change”. The monarch quoted the writer Oliver Sacks in his optimism about young people: “The future is in good hands”. The king did say that this does not mean that we should pass all the complex problems of today on to the younger generations.

“I understand the uncertainty that can be felt in many places,” said the king. “But we must not get bogged down in scapegoating and cynical criticism or indifference.” Just like last year, the monarch called on the Dutch to look for a connection in the event of a difference of opinion. He cited as an example the tensions between town and countryside.

According to Willem-Alexander, if people look for an example this Christmas, they can draw inspiration from the Ukrainian people “who have now been standing against the brutal violence of Russia for ten months, with incredible courage and unity.”

Slavery apologies

Willem-Alexander also referred to the apologies made by the Dutch government last Monday for its role in the slavery past. “In the coming commemorative year, this will hold our attention. We remain involved,” said the monarch, who is currently investigating the role of his own family in colonial history. He said no one alive now is to blame for what was done then, but stressed that accountability for that history lays “a foundation for a shared future.”

Before wishing everyone a blessed Christmas, the king ended with a few lines from a poem by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld:

“You want fraternization, you want one fist, and perhaps your hand is

not yet powerful enough, or do you need the other person’s first

grasping to reconcile, you must actually feel the hope

that you do something that will make the world a better place, even if you don’t have to

forget: after kneeling, get up again and straighten your back together.”

Last year, the king called for the Dutch to work together in tackling climate change and the corona pandemic. He also said that citizens with different opinions and beliefs should look for what connects them.

The king spoke for the fourth time from Huis ten Bosch, this time from the DNA Salon. He wore a blue suit with a red tie. After the end of the speech sounded Carol of the Bellsa Christmas carol written by a Ukrainian composer.