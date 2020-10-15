LeBron James closed the achievement of his fourth championship ring with a triple-double in the sixth game against the Miami Heat and thus became the oldest with a triple-double in the Finals, where he has eleven… The same as the next two that follow the ranking, together: eight from Magic Johnson, three from Draymond Green. LeBron is already the only one besides Michael Jordan (six) with more than three Finals MVPs (total four), and the first to win the award with three different shirts: two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers.

After 17 years in the NBA, there is no doubt that his tremendous success this year with the Lakers brings him closer to Michael Jordan in an almost unsolvable debate about who is the best player in history. The achievements of both Jordan and LeBron already allow a discussion in which Kareem Abdul-Jabbar must also be made room.

Journalist Tommy Beer (Forbes) uses the numbers to defend the candidacy of LeBron James, and extracts some data to explain how impressive the trajectory of Akron’s forward is. These are, for example, the statistical leaders in the playoffs so far in the 21st century:

POINTS: LeBron James 7,491, Kobe Bryant 4,376, Tim Duncan 4,274.

ASSISTANCES: LeBron James 1,871, Tony Parker 1,143, Jason Kidd 1,046.

DEFENSIVE BOUNDS: LeBron James 1,954, Tim Duncan 1,880 Dirk Nowitzki 1,234, Kevin Garnett 1,107.

THEFT: LeBron James 445, Manu Ginobili 292, Dwyane Wade 273.

TRIPLE: Stephen Curry 470, LeBron James 414, Klay Thompson 374, Ray Allen 366.

And these are total historical data in playoffs:

POINTS: LeBron James 7,491, Michael Jordan 5,987, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 5,762.

ASSISTANCES: Magic Johnson 2,346, LeBron James 1,871, John Stockton 1,839.

THEFT: LeBron James 445, Scottie Pippen 395, Michael Jordan 376.

TRIPLE: Stephen Curry 470, LeBron James 414, Ray Allen 385.

Also, LeBron is sixth in rebounding and only has Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O’Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ahead.

LeBron, who will turn 36 in December, has averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists in his final tenths with an incredible 59% from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range. In the sixth game he added his twelfth game in the fight for the ring with at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists. Next up with the most are Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan, with four each. LeBron has more than Stephen Curry, Larry Bird, Magic, Jordan, Hakeem Olajuwon, Kevin Durant and Bill Russell add up to.

More numbers Beer compiles: In the last fifteen years, LeBron has made the playoffs fourteen times (all but 2019, when a groin injury slowed his first season with the Lakers). In fourteen times he has passed the first round and ten times he has reached the Finals. In the last decade, there have been 57 games in the ring series. LeBron James has been present in 51 (all but the six of that 2019, the Raptors 4-Warriors 2). The last game against the Heat scored 260th for him in the playoffs, more than anyone in history. And the most amazing thing is that he has never missed a playoff game in those fourteen years – 260 is the most possible he could have been in… And has played them all. Throughout them, he has also averaged more than 42 minutes on the track in each one. In seven of his ten Finals he has been his team’s top scorer, rebounder and assistant. No one else has done it twice, and only three players have done it once: Magic Johnson, Tim Duncan and Jimmy Butler this year.

LeBron has more playoff horn winners than Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant combined, and He has the best scoring average in history in seventh games and those played with the risk of being eliminated if he loses them: 34.9 points. When he plays with the option to qualify his team if they win, he has a balance of 39 wins and 11 losses (18-2 in the last 20), a 78% success rate which is the highest percentage of any player with at least 25 games under those conditions.

In Regular Season, LeBron is equally unquestionable: in this 2019-20 season he was chosen by thirteenth time (another record) in the Best Quintet of the season. His averages, at 35 years old, were 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists., data in which he reached the peak of his career and in which he led the NBA for the first time. Only six players have led the NBA at least once in points per game and assists per game. He is the top scorer in action and the third in history (he has Kareem and Karl Malone ahead) and he is the only one who has exceeded 9,000 points, 9,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists. He has more points than Jordan and Kobe, more assists than Isiah Thomas and Gary Payton, more rebounds than Larry Bird and Willis Reed, more steals than Allen Iverson and Magic Johnson, more blocks than Scottie Pippen and Yao Ming, more triples than Kevin Durant and Peja Stojakovic and more triple-doubles than Wilt Chamberlain and James Harden. And all with better shooting percentages than Moses Malon and Michael Jordan, for example. Simply mind-blowing.