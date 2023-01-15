King Kong: plot, cast, trailer and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

This evening, Sunday 15 January 2023, King Kong, a 2005 film directed by Peter Jackson, will be broadcast in prime time on Sky Cinema Uno. The film represents the second remake of the 1933 film of the same name and stars Naomi Watts and Adrien Brody. With a budget of $207 million, King Kong was one of the most expensive films of the time and the fourth highest-grossing film in Universal Pictures’ history.

Warmly received by critics, King Kong won three Academy Awards out of four nominations: best sound, best sound editing and best special effects. But let’s see everything there is to know about the film: from the plot to the cast, from the trailer to where to see the film on TV or in streaming.

King Kong movie: plot

Independent filmmaker Carl Denham (Jack Black) tries to improve his fortunes by shooting a documentary on the unknown Skull Island, off the coast of Sumatra. He sets out on the expedition accompanied by actress Ann Darrow (Naomi Watts) and playwright Jack Driscoll (Adrien Brody). Once at their destination, the group comes across wild tribes, prehistoric animals but above all a huge gorilla, King Kong, who seems to have, however, a particular feeling with the beautiful Ann.

King Kong movie: cast

Below is the cast of the film, with the actors and their respective characters interpreted:

Naomi Watts – Ann Darrow

Jack Black – Carl Denham

Adrien Brody – Jack Driscoll

Thomas Kretschmann – Capt. Englehorn

Colin Hanks-Preston

Jamie Bell-Jimmy

Andy SerkisKong, Lumpy

Evan ParkeBenjamin Hayes

Lobo Chan-Choy

Kyle ChandlerBruce Baxter

Craig Hall-Mike

John Sumner-Herb

King Kong movie: trailer

Here is the trailer of the film:

King Kong movie: live tv and streaming

How to watch King Kong on TV? Very simple: as already anticipated, the film is aired tonight – 15 January 2023 – starting at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.