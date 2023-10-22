













King Kong game turned out to be uglier than Gollum’s and they did it in a year | TierraGamer









From what was revealed, this developer only had a low budget on hand along with a tight work schedule of just one year.

The team in charge had to do something good with the King Kong franchise but also quickly and as cheaply as possible. Obviously, they completely failed with Skull Island: Rise of Kong.

We recommend: King Kong already has a release date for its new anime series on Netflix.

The saddest thing about it is that this is the most recent video game based on this colossal ape to come out in nearly two decades.

The last of them was based on Peter Jackson’s 2005 film, which was a development by Ubisoft.

Fountain: Game Mill.

Skull Island: Rise of Kongwhich is inspired by Kong: Skull Island, went on sale last October 17. It is a King Kong title that belongs to the beat ’em up genre, with the worst possible cutscenes and graphics that make people feel sad.

It should be noted that IguanaBee is a studio based in Santiago, Chile. The fact that it only had one year to develop this title comes from an internal source within the company but which is anonymous.

In June 2022, the development of this King Kong video game began and the idea was to finish in the same month of 2023. Supposedly IguanaBee did not receive enough information from Game Mill.

Fountain: Game Mill.

So he had to improvise with what he had on hand. She also did not have the resources to work with a more capable team.

As for the number of developers, it seems that it was only between two and 20 and there was an overload of work to finish.

Apart from this King Kong adventure we have more information about video games in TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)